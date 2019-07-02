Armenia PM has phone conversation with Kazakhstan President

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

During the phone conversation, the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed with the President of Kazakhstan, head of the chairing country of the OSCE, issues on the activities of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the holding of the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union to be held on October 1 in Yerevan.

The parties also discussed the agenda for expansion of the foreign relations of the Eurasian Economic Union. In this context, they touched upon the talks over the signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore.