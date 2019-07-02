Germany imposes 2 million euro fine on Facebook

German authorities imposed a 2 million fine on Facebook for not fulfilling transparency requirements for its handling of hate speech complaints.
The Federal Office of Justice said that Facebook's report for the first half of 2018 did not contain the actual number of complaint s about illegal content, including anti-Semitic insults and materials inciting hatred against people or groups based on their ethnic and religious background.
The report also contains incomplete information about the language skills and training of staff which has to deal with hate speech complaints, AP reported.