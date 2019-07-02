News
Oman denies establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Oman denies the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel, reports AFP.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman tweeted that “the messages about the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Sultanate and Israel” don’t correspond to reality.

“The Sultanate aspires to create diplomatic conditions for the restoration of relations with all global and regional parties and for efforts to achieve peace between Palestine and Israel, which will lead to the establishment of the independent state of Palestine,” the statement reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
