Armenia deputy PM meets with Iranian energy minister
Armenia deputy PM meets with Iranian energy minister
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is on a working visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, met today with Minister of Energy of Iran Reza Ardakanian, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

As co-chairs of the Armenian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission, Mher Grigoryan and Reza Ardakanian expressed confidence that the session following the meeting will be held in a constructive atmosphere. They touched upon several issues on the agenda and discussed the course of implementation of the joint energy projects and the opportunities for enhancement of cooperation.

Grigoryan and Ardakanian attached importance to the ratification of the ad-hoc agreement on the creation of a free trade zone between member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran by the parliaments of both countries. Grigoryan also stated that it is possible to maximally take advantage of the opportunities created within the scope of the agreement and that Armenia, as the only member state of the Eurasian Economic Union with a terrestrial border with Iran, will make its contribution from the perspective of the enhancement of trade relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
