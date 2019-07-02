News
PM meets with Armenia's medal-winning athletes of 2nd European Games
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met today with the medal-winning athletes of the 2nd European Games, reports the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the athletes on achieving success and scoring medals at the European Games and rated their performances as successful. The Prime Minister stated that Armenia’s athletes have good opportunities in certain sports and added that sport is of primary significance.

The head of government also asked the athletes and their coaches about the course of the tournaments and the current problems and opportunities.

The athletes thanked the Prime Minister for the reception and presented their results.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wished success in the upcoming tournaments and in the preparations for the Olympic Games.
