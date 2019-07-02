Aliyev phones Lukashenko

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko phoned President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife, Mehriban Aliyeva and discussed the relations between Minsk and Baku.
As reported the press service of the President of Belarus, the phone conversation was the initiative of Azerbaijan.
Ilham and Mehriban Aliyevs congratulated Lukashenko on Independence Day and the success of the 2nd European Games and discussed the future contacts and the enhancement of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan in general.