Four-Day Artsakh War veteran in need of help for medical treatment

Veteran of the Four-Day Artsakh War Hayk Sekhliyan, 33, needs to undergo medical treatment immediately. His health condition is getting worse, and he can only undergo treatment abroad.

According to Hayk, he has addressed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan a couple of times, yet there is still no reply.

“The last time I met with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was at the Home of Soldiers about two to three months ago. The healthcare minister attended our second meeting, and I personally handed a letter to the minister, but there is still no response,” Hayk said.

He says he has never addressed the public with his issue over the past three years, but now push has come to shove.

According to him, even after his injury, he has worked, paid the rent and taken care of his family’s needs.

“I always try to overcome hardships with a smile on my face, and if I can work, I do it with great pleasure. I don’t have any expectations from the government or anyone,” Hayk said.

Hayk’s friends have opened a bank account in his name so that they can collect funds and send him abroad as soon as possible.