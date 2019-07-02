Armenia defense minister visits central army recruitment station

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited today the central army recruitment station of the Ministry of Defense, reports the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
The defense minister followed the course of the summer military call-up, the activities of the military call-up and medical commissions, talked to the doctors and learned about the results of the final medical examinations of the draftees.
In the hall for the drawing, the defense minister also talked to the draftees, congratulated them on joining the armed forces and wished them a safe and excellent service.
At the end of the visit, Tonoyan gave assignments to the heads of the relevant subdivisions to organize the military call-up more efficiently and take into consideration the education and professional capabilities of draftees.