Armenia FM receives newly appointed Romania Ambassador

Newly appointed Ambassador of Romania Cornel Ionescu presented today his Letters of Credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The foreign minister voiced hope that the newly appointed ambassador works consistently to make his major contribution to further enhancement and deepening of the Armenian-Romanian relations hinged on mutual respect and centuries-old friendship. In this context, the parties highly appreciated the importance of the Armenian community of Romania in the public and political life of Romania and the role that the community plays as a bridge between the two countries.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the current state of interstate relations between Armenia and Romania, regional security and the challenges in the region, as well as the partnership between Armenia and the European Union.