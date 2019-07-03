Vatican agrees to open tombs after tip in 36-year-old case of missing girl

The Vatican will allow two tombs in a tiny cemetery on its territory to be opened for DNA analysis of the remains to help solve the 36-year-old disappearance of a teenage daughter of a clerk in the Holy See, Reuters reported.

The graves in the centuries-old Teutonic cemetery will be opened on July 11 in the presence of representatives of the family of Emanuela Orlandi, after the family received an anonymous tip that she might be buried there.

The disappearance of Orlandi in 1983, who was then 15 years old, is one of the most mysterious modern riddles and has been the subject of speculation by the Italian media.

For decades, there have been different versions of her extinction. One of them was connected with the grave of Enrico De Pedis, a mobster buried in a Rome basilica. His tomb was opened in 2012 but nothing was revealed.

Last year, the remains found during excavation work at the Vatican’s embassy in Rome caused the insanity of the Italian media, which suggesting they might belong to Orlandi or to Mirella Gregori, another teenager who disappeared the same year. DNA tests turned out negative.

The Orlandi family later received an anonymous letter saying that Emanuele was probably buried in the Teutonic cemetery, which for centuries was used mainly for church figures of German or Austrian origin.

The police at the time of the disappearance of the girl did not rule out that she might just have been abducted and killed for reasons not related to the Vatican, or could have been a victim of human trafficking for sexual reasons.

Laura Sgro, an Orlandi family lawyer, said the family was grateful for the Vatican’s decision to open the graves.