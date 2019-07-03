Aram I hosts Armenia PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan (PHOTOS)

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia's Prime Minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations was hosted on Tuesday by Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.
Armenian Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan was present at the meeting. During the meeting Mrs. Hakobyan told about her plans and meetings in Lebanon and presented the activities of her two foundations.
On the same day Anna Hakobyan visited the Armenian Genocide Orphans' "Aram Bezikian" Museum. The Armenian PM’s wife toured the Museum, got acquainted with the history of its establishment and the exhibits. At the end of the visit Mrs. Hakobyan left a note in the Memory Book of the Museum. Anna Hakobyan also visited the Birds’ Nest orphanage.