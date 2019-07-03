European Parliament to consider 4 candidates for chair

Four candidates from Germany, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic claim to the presidency of the European Parliament (EP), European Parliament said in a statement.

Among the candidates are two women - German Ska Keller, co leader of the Greens/EFA group in Parliament and Spaniard Sira Rego from United Left (IU) party, as well as two men - a representative of Democratic Party David Sassoli and Czech Jan Zahradil, who is nominated by the European Conservatives and Reformists faction.

Candidates from other political associations are currently not reported.

The election of the head of the EP will be held on Wednesday by secret ballot.