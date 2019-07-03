News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
European Parliament to consider 4 candidates for chair
European Parliament to consider 4 candidates for chair
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Four candidates from Germany, Spain, Italy and the Czech Republic claim to the presidency of the European Parliament (EP), European Parliament said in a statement.

Among the candidates are two women - German Ska Keller, co leader of the Greens/EFA group in Parliament and Spaniard Sira Rego from United Left (IU) party, as well as two men - a representative of Democratic Party David Sassoli and Czech Jan Zahradil, who is nominated by the European Conservatives and Reformists faction.

Candidates from other political associations are currently not reported.

The election of the head of the EP will be held on Wednesday by secret ballot.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Italian David-Maria Sassoli elected new chair of European Parliament
At a meeting on Wednesday, 345 deputies of the European Parliament voted for him…
 European Parliament could not elect chair in first round of voting
A total of 662 votes were counted…
Armenia’s Justice Minister, CoE Secretary General meet in Strasbourg
Justice Minister held a number of meetings to discuss judiciary reforms…
Armenia, CoE launch program against domestic violence
The project partners from the Armenian side are the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs…
 Armenia PM congratulates newly elected Council of Europe Secretary General
I am certain that you will best serve your high professional capabilities and...
 Marija Pejčinović elected Secretary General of Council of Europe
A total of 274 parliamentarians took part in the voting, and she gained 159 votes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos