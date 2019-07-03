Armenia, CoE launch program against domestic violence

Armenia and the Council of Europe launched Wednesday the joint program on the prevention and punishment of domestic violence in Armenia.

The program will focus on the development of knowledge and skills of lawyers, police officers, social workers in the field of domestic violence and violence against women.

The project partners from the Armenian side are the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Justice, the Office of the Human Rights Defender, the Academy of Justice and the Police. The project is being implemented within the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia for 2019-2022 and is funded by European donors (currently it is Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein and Norway).