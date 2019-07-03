News
Thief in law killed in Armenia
Thief in law killed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Armenian Investigative Committee finds out the circumstances of the murder in Yerevan of a ‘thief in law’ born in 1973, Investigative Committee’s press service reported.

According to the source, the Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center received a signal that the body of Andranik (born in 1973) was delivered to them.

An investigative team has been created, an inspection of the scene of the incident has been conducted, during which shells, 1 bullet, and a plastic bottle have been found.

The experts counted four gunshot wounds on his body, including in the head.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
