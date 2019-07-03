News
Wednesday
July 03
News
Wednesday
July 03
Armenia PM awards rank of Major General to chiefs of National Security Service and Police
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has decided to award titles upon some servicemen and top law enforcement officials on the Constitution Day.

According to the decision posted by Pashinyan on his Facebook, the following officials are proposed to receive titles:

- Lieutenant-General military rank to First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan

- Major-General military rank to Head of the Armed Forces Signal Troops Temur Shahnazaryan

- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan

- Major-General military rank to the National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan

- Major-General military rank to Police Chief Valeriy Osipyan

- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan

- Class rank of the Third Class State Counsellor of Justice to Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan

- Major-General military rank to Head of the State Protection Service Grigori Hayrapetov

The decisions will take effect after the decrees are signed by the Armenian president Armen Sarkissian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
