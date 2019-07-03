Deputy Minister: Hope Armenia will soon ratify Istanbul Convention

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Arevik Anapiosyan expressed hope Wednesday that the Istanbul Convention would soon be ratified in Armenia.
Her remarks came during the launch of the program on the prevention and punishment of domestic violence in Armenia.
According to her, it is important to create an appropriate atmosphere in the society, as well as a change in the education system.
“It is frightening that in our society many people neglect the problem of domestic violence,” she said.
Anapiosyan highlighted the importance of the fact that the implementation of the reform program for the development of gender equality is accompanied by the involvement of the general population.
Armenian authorities and the Council of Europe launched on Wednesday the joint program on the prevention and punishment of domestic violence in Armenia.