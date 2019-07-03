News
Wednesday
July 03
News
Armenia 2nd president's lawyers consider possibility of new appeal to ECHR
Armenia 2nd president's lawyers consider possibility of new appeal to ECHR
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Lawyers for the second president, Robert Kocharyan, are considering the possibility of a new appeal to the ECHR, lawyer Aram Orbelyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, there are grounds for appeal, but now lawyers are discussing which option to choose - add a complaint to the appeals already submitted or submit a new complaint.

Speaking about the next arrest of the ex-president, Aram Orbelyan noted that the decision has no reason.

“The fact is that Robert Kocharyan, being released, did not interfere with the investigation. If we follow the logic of the court, referring to Kocharyan’s authority and the possible use of this authority, all officials brought to court must be arrested without discussing the issue of preventive measures,” the lawyer said.

Commenting on concerns about the possibility of exerting influence on a common case on March 1, the lawyer recalled that the ECHR said that a person cannot be arrested, on the assumption that he may influence another case.

Several appeals to the ECHR have been submitted in the case of Robert Kocharyan.
Հայերեն and Русский
