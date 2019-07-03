Iran urges US to return to execution of nuclear deal

Tehran calls on the US to sit down at the negotiating table and return to the execution of the nuclear deal, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to him, Tehran advises Europe and the US to return to a rational approach, to the negotiating table, to mutual understanding, to comply with the law, to implement the decisions of the UN Security Council, in order to act within the Iranian deal under these conditions.

According to him, Iran will remain committed to the nuclear deal and will follow it 100% as soon as the other parties to the agreement do the same.