Armenian delegates to discuss issues of Armenia citizens working in Russia
Armenian delegates to discuss issues of Armenia citizens working in Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

From July 3 to 5, a 4-member delegation of Armenia led by Head of the State Migration Service Armen Ghazaryan is in Moscow to participate in the 7th meeting of the Armenian-Russian task force set up to implement the provisions of the Armenian-Russian agreement on employment and social protection of citizens of the Republic of Armenia working in the Russian Federation and citizens of the Russian Federation working in the Republic of Armenia.

Among the delegates are Head of the Department of Migration Programs and Monitoring of the Migration Service Maria Alaverdyan, Head of the Russia Division of the Department of the Eurasian Region at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artur Grigoryan and chief specialist of the Division for Employment of the Department of Labor and Employment at the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs Naira Bubushyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
