Head of CoE Office in Yerevan on Armenia signing Istanbul Convention
Head of CoE Office in Yerevan on Armenia signing Istanbul Convention
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The signing of the Istanbul Convention by Armenia is a big step in the fight against domestic violence. This is what Head of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan Natalia Vutova said in her speech during the launch of the Warning of and Punishment of Domestic Violence in Armenia: Continuation of Work for Ratification of the Istanbul Convention Project today.

According to Vutova, the understanding that men have to be leaders in everything and women must only be passive in society is widespread in not only Armenia, but also other parts of the world.

Vutova added that the EU has created appropriate tools and mechanisms against domestic violence and violence against women.

“Increase of the role of women is in the interests of the whole society. I am glad to mention that the Armenian authorities are widely engaged in the development of the relevant provisions, and this goes to show the existence of political will,” she explained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
