Armenian FM to visit Artsakh to discuss his Washington meetings

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will visit Artsakh on June 4, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to her, meetings are scheduled with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, speaker of Artsakh parliament Ashot Gulyan, Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan

“This is a regular process, before or after the meetings with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, the Armenian Foreign Minister meets with the leadership of Artsakh in order to make Artsakh more involved in the process," she said adding that meetings in Washington with Azerbaijani FM will be discussed during his visit.