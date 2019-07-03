MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises

Armenia will not make unilateral compromises, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman highlighted the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to finding a peaceful solution.

According to her, a direct link, which was discussed in Dushenbe, contains elements of incident prevention, which is extremely important. Agreements on the establishment of incident investigation mechanisms were reached at two meetings in Vienna and a meeting in St. Petersburg.

“We do not believe in the possibility of progress in terms of truce violations. The assumption that Armenia may negotiate under threat is fraught. Armenia will not make unilateral concessions that threaten the security of Artsakh. The option of unilateral concessions is excluded,” the spokeswoman said adding that she does not yet have data on the dates of the next visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.