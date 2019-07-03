News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises
MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia will not make unilateral compromises, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman highlighted the importance of establishing an atmosphere conducive to finding a peaceful solution.

According to her, a direct link, which was discussed in Dushenbe, contains elements of incident prevention, which is extremely important. Agreements on the establishment of incident investigation mechanisms were reached at two meetings in Vienna and a meeting in St. Petersburg.

“We do not believe in the possibility of progress in terms of truce violations. The assumption that Armenia may negotiate under threat is fraught. Armenia will not make unilateral concessions that threaten the security of Artsakh. The option of unilateral concessions is excluded,” the spokeswoman said adding that she does not yet have data on the dates of the next visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions
The Armenian side received an invitation from UNESCO to participate as an observer in the 43rd session…
 Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word
Armenia is raising the matter of arms race initiated by Azerbaijan during all meetings...
Congresswoman Chu introduces amendment backing withdrawal of snipers from Artsakh border
“We welcome Representative’s Chu’s pro-peace amendment in support of the Royce Engel proposals…
 Armenia analyst on Azerbaijan's exchange of prisoners of war
Poghosyan expressed confidence that there will be serious...
 OSCE Co-chairs urge Karabakh conflict parties to undertake additional humanitarian efforts
The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group visited Vienna and Bratislava from 27-28 June...
 MFA: Zaven Karapetyan who returns to Armenia from Azerbaijan underwent medical examination
Zaven Karapetyan, who returned to Armenia by Azerbaijan, underwent a full medical examination...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos