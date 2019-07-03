News
Armenia minister receives World Bank Transport Specialists
Armenia minister receives World Bank Transport Specialists
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan met today with the delegation of the World Bank Transport Specialists Group.

Minister Papikyan highly appreciated the fruitful and longstanding partnership between Armenia and the World Bank and deemed it necessary to mention the fact that the previous projects and the current Lifeline Road Network Improvement Project for Armenia create major preconditions for Armenia’s economic growth and modernization of its infrastructures.

WB Transport Specialist Nargiz Riskulova expressed gratitude to the minister for the reception and said she was pleased to inform that in May of this year, the WB Board of Directors approved an additional 13.4 million euros in funding for the Lifeline Road Network Improvement Project that will help restore a total of nearly 65 km long lifeline roads in the Aragatsotn, Ararat, Gegharkunik, Lori and Syunik provinces of Armenia.

The 170 km long lifeline road (envisaged in the first phase of the Lifeline Road Network Improvement Project) has already been restored.
