Members of Heritage Party, ARF-D hold meeting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The headquarters of Heritage Party hosted today a political meeting organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.

As reported Heritage Party, among the participants were the president and vice-president and Executive Body members of Heritage Party, as well as members of the Executive Body of the ARF-D.

During the meeting, the participants considered the possible directions for joint activities and chose judicial-legal reforms and amendments to the Electoral Code and the law on political parties as areas for cooperation.

They also stated that the two political parties have the same stances on closer partnership between Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) and that there can never be a return to the politics of the past.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
