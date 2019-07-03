Armenia President receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.
President Sarkissian welcomed the artist’s first visit to Armenia and stated that he has always praised the mastery of acting and roles of his father, Anthony Quinn.
Expressing gratitude for the reception, Lorenzo Quinn stated that he is inspired by the beauty of Armenia. “Armenia is simply a wonderful country where there is so much to discover,” he said.
The interlocutors touched upon the Italian artist’s possible projects in Armenia.
President Sarkissian mentioned that he hosts various cultural events at the presidential residence and, in this context, the parties discussed the possibility of exhibiting Lorenzo Quinn’s sculptures at the presidential residence.