News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia President receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn
Armenia President receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted today Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.

President Sarkissian welcomed the artist’s first visit to Armenia and stated that he has always praised the mastery of acting and roles of his father, Anthony Quinn.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Lorenzo Quinn stated that he is inspired by the beauty of Armenia. “Armenia is simply a wonderful country where there is so much to discover,” he said.

The interlocutors touched upon the Italian artist’s possible projects in Armenia.

President Sarkissian mentioned that he hosts various cultural events at the presidential residence and, in this context, the parties discussed the possibility of exhibiting Lorenzo Quinn’s sculptures at the presidential residence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos