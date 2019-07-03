Armenia army's general staff chief visits border

According to the plan for military cooperation between the two Armenian republics, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid today a working visit to the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

As reported the Defense Army of Artsakh, with the accompaniment of commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan, Artak Davtyan visited several areas of the frontline, was introduced to the completed and ongoing engineering-fortification activities and the complex processes aimed at improving the mechanisms for restraining the adversary.

The current operative-tactical situation on the border was touched upon and all the tasks for military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.