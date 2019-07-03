News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Armenia army's general staff chief visits border
Armenia army's general staff chief visits border
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

According to the plan for military cooperation between the two Armenian republics, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan paid today a working visit to the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

As reported the Defense Army of Artsakh, with the accompaniment of commander of the Defense Army, Major-General Karen Abrahamyan, Artak Davtyan visited several areas of the frontline, was introduced to the completed and ongoing engineering-fortification activities and the complex processes aimed at improving the mechanisms for restraining the adversary.

The current operative-tactical situation on the border was touched upon and all the tasks for military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh's Martuni region has new head of administration
President Sahakyan approved another government decision by...
 Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed...
 Armenian FM to visit Artsakh to discuss his Washington meetings
“This is a regular process, before or after the meetings with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister…
 Artsakh President receives head of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
The sides discussed army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states...
 Bourg-de-Peage mayor announces about planned visit to Karabakh
The mayor also mentioned that she...
 Summer military call-up begins in Karabakh
Congratulating the draftees on being drafted to military service, the army...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos