First Lady of Lebanon hosts Armenia PM's wife

During the visit to Lebanon, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, chairperson of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile foundations Anna Hakobyan was hosted today by Nadia el-Shami Aoun, wife of the President of Lebanon. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan was also attending the meeting. Anna Hakobyan talked about her meetings in Lebanon and shared her impressions. She also presented the activities of her two foundations and talked about the activities of the Friends of Classical Music Group established within the scope of the My Step Foundation. Welcoming the great attitude towards classical music, Mrs. Aoun stated that both she and her husband are great fans of classical music and that it would be their pleasure to collaborate for the dissemination of classical music.

“I was very impressed by my visit to Armenia during the 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie last year. The visit was short, but I fell in love with Armenia,” Mrs. Aoun said. In response, Anna Hakobyan invited Mrs. Aoun to Armenia. “There is a lot to see in Armenia, and it will be my pleasure to show you our country,” Anna Hakobyan said. During the meeting, Mrs. Aoun talked about her activities and her association that supports autistic children. In this context, Mrs. Hakobyan wished her strength and vigor as she carries out the difficult task.