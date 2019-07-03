Armenia PM holds consultation over civil aviation development

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held today a consultation to discuss issues related to the development of civil aviation in Armenia and the solutions to the existing sector-specific problems.

“We have gathered today to discuss the concept paper on the development of civil aviation in the Republic of Armenia so that we can decide on the strategic direction for the development of civil aviation in the Republic of Armenia.

On several occasions, I have said that having active national airline companies in the modern world is a key component of state attributes, and of course, our common goal and desire is to have Armenian airline companies in Armenia and in the aviation market. I don’t want us to confuse the concepts because the functionality of the past systems and mechanisms still need to be considered, but there is no doubt that there have to be flights to and from Armenia via planes with the Armenian national flag. The strategy, tactics and roadmap for achieving the solution to the issue are a different story,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

According to the Prime Minister, it is necessary to take calculated, planned and consistent steps to achieve this goal. “Of course, the first objective is not to distort the regular operation and be certain that our decisions and policies won’t cause a tremendous blow to Armenia’s civil aviation as Armenian Airlines and Armavia Airlines did in the past. We need to take calculated, planned and consistent steps, and I believe this discussion is the starting point,” the head of government emphasized.

The draft concept paper on the development of civil aviation in Armenia was presented during the consultation. The actions and programs to be incorporated in the document will serve as a basis for development of a policy on civil aviation and related spheres, specification of the powers of state bodies, improvement of the legislation and development of a specific action plan.

The participants of the consultation expressed their views and made relevant recommendations, and the Prime Minister assigned the heads of the relevant departments to continue discussions on the recommendations.