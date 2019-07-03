Prosperous Armenia Party leader invites Leonid Kalashnikov to Armenia

The delegation of the Prosperous Armenia Party led by leader Gagik Tsarukyan, who is on a working visit to Moscow, met today with Chair of the Committee on Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Kalashnikov.

The Russian official particularly emphasized the role of the school with Russian bias under construction in the city of Abovyan at the initiative of Gagik Tsarukyan, stating that this will bring a new sweep to Russian-Armenian relations and to the centuries-old friendship between the two countries.

The leader of the political party attached importance to further intensification of inter-parliamentary ties, reciprocal visits and interactions.

According to the source, Gagik Tsarukyan invited Leonid Kalashnikov to Armenia, and the high-ranking Russian official gladly accepted the invitation and noted that he still remembers the great impressions of his last visit to Armenia.