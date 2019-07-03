News
Putin signs decree suspending INF treaty
Putin signs decree suspending INF treaty
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law on the suspension of INF treaty, TASS reported

INF is an agreement signed in 1987 between the USSR and the US.

The parties pledged to destroy all ballistic and cruise ground-based missiles with the specified range, and also not to produce, not to test and not to deploy them in the future.

In October 2018, Donald Trump announced that Washington was to leave the INF Treaty, explaining that Moscow was not fulfilling its obligations.

Russia announced in February the suspension of compliance with its treaty obligations in response to similar actions by the US.
