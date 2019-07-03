News
Christine Lagarde appointed new chair of European Central Bank
Christine Lagarde appointed new chair of European Central Bank
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

EU leaders agreed to appoint Christine Lagarde as the new chair of the European Central Bank, and also decided to appoint four other top posts in the EU after the marathon talks that revealed deep differences in the bloc, CNN reported

The three-day talks ended with a decision that now has to be approved by the European Parliament and was immediately rejected by the socialist and green bloc in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

EU leaders hope that the decision to appoint Lagarde to head the ECB and German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, to chair the European Commission, the executive body of the EU, will give a positive signal and compensate for the damage caused by the atmosphere at which the summit took place, diplomats said.

Lagarde, formerly Minister of Finance of France and head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), actively advocates for the rights of women, but has no direct experience in monetary policy.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
