Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do

Iran will comply with the nuclear deal to the extent that the European signatories fulfill their obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said.

The Europeans should honor their commitments with regard to the Articles 1 to 3 of the nuclear deal, which has stipulated that Europe's revoking a law does not suffice, rather it should be proved through impressions of the measure, he added.

None of the commitments included any financial mechanism or Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), IRNA agency reported.

“We have explicitly said that if Europe remains committed to the JCPOA, we will remain too, but to the extent that Europe honors its commitment,” he emphasized.