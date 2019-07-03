News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do
Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will comply with the nuclear deal to the extent that the European signatories fulfill their obligations, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said.

The Europeans should honor their commitments with regard to the Articles 1 to 3 of the nuclear deal, which has stipulated that Europe's revoking a law does not suffice, rather it should be proved through impressions of the measure, he added.

None of the commitments included any financial mechanism or Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), IRNA agency reported.

“We have explicitly said that if Europe remains committed to the JCPOA, we will remain too, but to the extent that Europe honors its commitment,” he emphasized.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran urges US to return to execution of nuclear deal
Tehran advises Europe and the US to return to a rational approach, to the negotiating table…
Lavrov: Russia urges Iran to comply with key provisions of deal with IAEA
“We urge our Iranian colleagues to show restraint to comply with key provisions of the safeguards agreement…
 Macron urges Iran to ‘immediately’ reduce reserves of low-enriched uranium
Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Tuesday that he “took note with concern” of Iran’s announcement…
 Reuters: UAE reduces its military presence in Yemen amid tensions with Iran
“It is true that there have been some troop movements…
 Guterres urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region
“The US decision today, to impose more sanctions against Iran is yet another indication of continued US hostility…
Iran warns European trio: Tehran's next steps will be more decisive
"After Iran set an ultimatum for the European signatories of the JCPOA…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos