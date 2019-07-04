News
Thursday
July 04
News
Thursday
July 04
Amsterdam offers to completely change its famous red light district
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Amsterdam proposes to completely change its famous red light district, News Sky reported

Mayor Femke Halsema will discuss four options for future neighborhoods with sex workers and residents in the neighborhood.

“In what would be the most radical revamp of the sex trade in the city since the Dutch legalised prostitution nearly two decades ago, Femke Halsema suggested stopping the practice of sex workers standing in window-fronted rooms, among other options,” the source noted.

The announcement of public consultation on the future of the district marks the latest attempt by Amsterdam officials to clear part of the historic center.
