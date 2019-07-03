Karabakh's Martuni region has new head of administration

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan approved yesterday the decision of the government according to which Mher Ohanyan was dismissed from the office of head of the administration of Martuni based on his application, reports the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.

President Sahakyan approved another government decision by which Ararat Melkumyan has been appointed head of the administration of Martuni region.

Bako Sahakyan visited today the city of Martuni and introduced the employees and officials of the regional administration to Ararat Melkumyan and wished him success. The head of state also thanked Mher Ohanyan for his work.