Former serviceman meets with Armenia Defense Minister after 19-day hunger strike

Former contractual serviceman Mkhitar Alumyan met today with Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, who promised to deal with the renovation of his house and the issue of ownership. This is what Mkhitar Alumyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Last evening, Mkhitar Alumyan ended his 19-day hunger strike in front of the Ministry of Defense, demanding that the ministry focus on his problem.
The father of five lives in Kaghsi village of Kotayk Province. The house is prone to accidents, and the family doesn’t have a document certifying the right of ownership.
According to the former serviceman, the Ministry of Defense decided to deal with his issue since the “Sasna Tsrer” voluntary detachment had recently addressed Davit Tonoyan and told him that if he doesn’t pay attention to the serviceman’s problem, all the members of the detachment would join the hunger strike.
Alumyan has two children with disabilities, and they are currently with their mother and undergoing treatment in Germany.