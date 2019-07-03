Former serviceman meets with Armenia Defense Minister after 19-day hunger strike

Russia Deputy FM: No alternative to Geneva Discussions on South Caucasus

Yerevan summit commitments presented to Permanent Council of La Francophonie

Armenia PM assigns to have Yerevan road police division employees work on weekends

PM speaks at opening of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

Armenia Constitutional Court rejects motion under Robert Kocharyan case

Former parliamentary speaker: I often meet with third Armenia President

Aliyev hopes for Trump's help to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Armenia PM's wife meets with Armenian peacekeepers

Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin

Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on appointment

Armenia minister on fight against domestic violence in Armenia

Armenian delegates to discuss issues of Armenia citizens working in Russia

Head of CoE Office in Yerevan on Armenia signing Istanbul Convention

British PM not planning on leaving parliament after resignation

Third Armenia President congratulates Armenian poet on birthday

Karabakh's Martuni region has new head of administration

Armenia president meets with leaders of People’s Party of Armenia (PHOTO)

Sanitek International files lawsuit against Yerevan Municipality

Zarif: Iran to fulfill JCPOA obligations as much as EU will do

Christine Lagarde appointed new chair of European Central Bank

Iran proposes use of national currencies in trade with Armenia

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Putin signs decree suspending INF treaty

Austria to hold snap parliamentary elections on September 29

Christine Grigoryan appointed Armenian Justice Deputy Minister

Armenia PM holds consultation over civil aviation development

Prosperous Armenia Party leader invites Leonid Kalashnikov to Armenia

Colonel Stepan Gevorgyan appointed Karabakh Defense Army deputy commander

Armenia minister receives World Bank Transport Specialists

US embassy in Armenia celebrates US Independence Day in Yerevan

Armenia army's general staff chief visits border

Italian David-Maria Sassoli elected new chair of European Parliament

First Lady of Lebanon hosts Armenia PM's wife

State Duma speaker: African countries and their associations may soon become EEU trading partners

European Parliament could not elect chair in first round of voting

Members of Heritage Party, ARF-D hold meeting

Armenia President receives Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn

Nikol Pashinyan has phone talks with Kyrgyz president

Armenia MFA considers it’s Belarus sovereign right to invite Azerbaijani representatives to holidays

Iran’s Rouhani meets with Armenia Deputy PM

Armenia’s Justice Minister, CoE Secretary General meet in Strasbourg

Polish Ambassador invited to Armenian MFA regarding visa issue

Iran urges US to return to execution of nuclear deal

Armenia submits formal complaint to UNESCO on Azerbaijani actions

Armenia hopes France will be loyal to its word

MFA: Armenia will not make unilateral compromises

Armenian FM to visit Artsakh to discuss his Washington meetings

Armenian Foreign Minister to take part in informal meeting of OSCE FMs

European Parliament to consider 4 candidates for chair

Artsakh President receives head of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

2 killed in Pakistan airport shooting

Armenia 2nd president's lawyers consider possibility of new appeal to ECHR

Armenia PM awards rank of Major General to chiefs of National Security Service and Police

Deputy Minister: Hope Armenia will soon ratify Istanbul Convention

Thief in law killed in Armenia

Ford Mustang creator Lee Iacocca dies aged 95

Armenia PM leaves for Vietnam and Singapore

Armenia, CoE launch program against domestic violence

Vatican agrees to open tombs after tip in 36-year-old case of missing girl

Aram I hosts Armenia PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan (PHOTOS)

Iraq to create special financial mechanism for trade with Iran

16th session of Joint Intergovernmental Commission of Armenia and Iran held

Turkey's Erdogan confirms importance of relations with China

Oman denies establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel

Turkish government postpones plans to raise taxes for wealthy

Four-Day Artsakh War veteran in need of help for medical treatment

Aliyev phones Lukashenko

Germany imposes 2 million euro fine on Facebook

Armenia defense minister visits central army recruitment station

Armenia deputy PM to meet with employees of Alaverdi Copper Factory

Trump campaign raises $105 million

Armenia FM receives newly appointed Romania Ambassador

Russia Security Council Deputy Secretary on NATO and CSTO member states

Former Armenia police troops deputy commander to remain in custody

Armenia nationals can visit 60 countries without visas

PM meets with Armenia's medal-winning athletes of 2nd European Games

Armenia deputy PM meets with Iranian energy minister

Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Russian counterpart

Armenia PM's wife speaks at Pan-Armenian Conference of Armenian Media

Armenia economy minister receives Egypt Ambassador

Bloomberg: Turkey considers possibility of buying Russian fighter jets

Armenia PM has phone conversation with Kazakhstan President

His Holiness Karekin II receives "Moving towards Freedom and Peace" march organizers

Bourg-de-Peage mayor announces about planned visit to Karabakh

OPEC + countries agreed to extend transaction to reduce oil production by 9 months

Armenia sets up Anti-corruption Policy Council

Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime

Armenia, Belarus Presidents meet in Minsk

Eduard Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia State Revenue Committee deputy head

Lavrov: Russia urges Iran to comply with key provisions of deal with IAEA

Armenia Parliament speaker meets with Uruguay House of Representatives President

Armenia, Singapore holding talks over signing of double taxation treaty

China recommends US not to interfere in Hong King affairs

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Former Armenia deputy finance minister on salary hike

Macron urges Iran to ‘immediately’ reduce reserves of low-enriched uranium

Algerian parliament speaker resigns

Armenia minister discusses regular air transportation with Sharjah delegation

