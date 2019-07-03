Former parliamentary speaker: I often meet with third Armenia President

Former parliamentary speaker Ara Babloyan told journalists today he keeps in touch and often meets with third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.
When asked if he is still a member of the Republican Party of Armenia and if he has drawn a conclusion on why the public rejected the Republican Party of Armenia, Babloyan said the following: “I have my views. I don’t need to draw conclusions.”
When asked to assess the work of the National Assembly, Babloyan said it seems to him that the deputies are doing a good job.
Journalists told Babloyan that several corruption transactions have been revealed in the healthcare sector following shift of power in Armenia, yet the Republican Party of Armenia shut an eye on those transactions, Babloyan suggested not rushing to give an evaluation.