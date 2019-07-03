Armenia Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs on appointment

Armenia’s Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan says it’s normal that his appointment wasn’t unequivocally accepted in the Armenian Diaspora. This is what he told journalists today.
“I have been involved in community service for 13 years and have been an elected politician for 6 years. How can everyone love me and agree with me? I rule it out,” he stated.
When told that he has had good relations with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Sinanyan affirmed this and said it’s not a secret.
According to him, the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs hasn’t been fully established and will have 50 employees.
When asked what made him leave the US and come to work in Armenia, Sinanyan said it was the possibility to work in the homeland and make a positive change.