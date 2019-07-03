Armenia PM assigns to have Yerevan road police division employees work on weekends

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has assigned to take measures to have employees of the record-registration/examination division of the Road Police of Yerevan work on weekends as well (9:00-18:00). This is what Assistant to the Prime Minister Nairi Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“The aim is to relieve crowding for registration and record-registration of the unprecedented high number of cars being imported into Armenia. The police assured that they will be ready to work on weekends by the end of this month by hiring new workers and will announce the specific date later,” he wrote.