Lexus LS 500 Inspiration series debuts
Lexus LS 500 Inspiration series debuts
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Lexus has introduced a special version of the LS model called the Inspiration Series to the local market, Motor 1 reported

“On the inside, there's lots of bright white semi-aniline leather. For visual contrast, the carpet, dashboard, steering wheel, and portions of the door panels are black. Kiriko glass trim also adorns the doors and the speaker grilles. As tinier touches, there are blue LED accent lights on the dashboard, and the puddle lamps show Lexus on the ground when occupants approach the vehicle,” the source noted. “The Inspiration Series model is exclusively available with the LS 500's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 442 lb-ft (599 Newton-meters) of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but an all-wheel-drive system with a Torsen limited-slip center differential is optional. With the rear-drive layout, the sedan can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.6 seconds.”

The company will not announce pricing until closer to the special model's launch this fall.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
