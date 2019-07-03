Russia Deputy FM: No alternative to Geneva Discussions on South Caucasus

There is no alternative to the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the South Caucasus. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Grigory Karasin declared after the subsequent round of negotiations, reports RIA Novosti.
“We have no alternative. This is the only format for the meetings of representatives of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia,” he said.
According to him, the statements by President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on Russia had the effect of an exploded bomb.