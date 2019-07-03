Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian conveyed today a telegram of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the fire that broke out at the underwater scientific-research station pertaining to the Military-Maritime Fleet of the Russian Federation, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian expressed his condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.