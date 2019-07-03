News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.02
EUR
538.41
RUB
7.51
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin
Armenia President conveys telegram of condolence to Vladimir Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian conveyed today a telegram of condolence to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the fire that broke out at the underwater scientific-research station pertaining to the Military-Maritime Fleet of the Russian Federation, as reported the Department of Public Relations of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian expressed his condolences to the families and close ones of the victims and wished the injured speedy recovery.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 killed in Pakistan airport shooting
Senior police officer Safdar Raza Qazi says the attackers were quickly apprehended…
 Thief in law killed in Armenia
An investigative team has been created…
 Suspected in murder of ex-soldier in Moscow region Hovhannes Hayrapetyan confesses to crime
“The father recorded a video message to Hovhannes after which the son contacted him…
 Court refuses to release Armenian ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan
Manvel Grigoryan has several serious diseases, he needs constant medical monitoring and careful care…
 1 killed, 16 injured at Turkish tanker blast
"At Petkim Pier 5 around 23:20 (2020 GMT), a fire broke out due to an unspecified reason…
 Russian border guards on Armenian-Iranian border detain drug trafficker
Armenian relevant authorities are taking a set of measures to establish all the circumstances of the crime…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos