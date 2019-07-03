PM speaks at opening of 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended today the solemn opening ceremony of the 5th International Medical Congress of Armenia at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Alexander Spendiaryan.

Greeting the participants of the Congress, Nikol Pashinyan stated the following:

“Distinguished Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia,

Distinguished Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh,

Dear members of the chairmanship of the International Medical Congress of Armenia, delegates, guests,

Allow me to welcome the congress and the existence of such a professional pan-Armenian network in general because I believe the existence of such a network allows our people and our country to overcome the complexity of being small and weak which, unfortunately, has been our complexity for a long time. When we, during such gatherings, realize who we are and who we have in different corners of the globe, when we realize that there are truly international specialists working in the Republic of Armenia and in the Republic of Artsakh, when we see that various countries take pride in Armenian specialists and their achievements, all this helps all Armenians in the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora continue to appreciate ourselves more.

I would like to emphasize that Armenians have always felt the support of foreign and Armenian doctors. This support was obvious and invaluable during the 1988 earthquake and during the heroic battles for Artsakh when tens of hundreds of doctors voluntarily provided their services to Armenian soldiers and freedom fighters who were fighting for the freedom of Artsakh and Armenia. Today, I want to state the fact that we need to try to make the efforts of the professional medical congress and the International Medical Congress of Armenia more coordinated and work as a team so that we can turn energy into synergy. The more I interact with various Armenian communities, the more I am pleasantly surprised to see such powerful figures, particularly great Armenian doctors in different countries around the world. This potential is truly a great help and potential for Armenia and for securing the future of our country in the field of technology.

We Armenians need to have a community of Armenian doctors, a guild of Armenian doctors and an organized network. We need to have guilds of physics, mathematicians, military servicemen, diplomats, scientists, etc. Armenia must become the center for the activities of all of those networks, and Armenia has to become one of the fundamental platforms for the operation of those networks. The Government of the Republic of Armenia is ready to do everything it can to achieve this goal, and the recent changes in the structure of the government are also aimed at meeting these objectives.

I commend the slogan of the congress, that is, “conglomeration for the glory of health”, but the process of conglomeration must also concern all the other fields and has to be for security, progress and as the final and irreversible victory.

Thank you, and I wish the congress success.”