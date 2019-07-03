Yerevan summit commitments presented to Permanent Council of La Francophonie

The Permanent Council of La Francophonie held today a session chaired by Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo, reports the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
During the session, Personal Representative of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia to the International Organization of La Francophonie, Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian presented the course of implementation of the commitments expressed during the summit in Yerevan and called on the Organization’s member states to present the actions taken to implement the decisions that were adopted during the summit held in Yerevan. He also presented the initiatives to be carried out with the International Organization of La Francophonie in the course of Armenia’s chairmanship during the summit.
After Ter-Stepanian’s speech, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo expressed gratitude to Armenia and personally the representative of the Republic of Armenia for the good chairmanship during the summit and for the activities that the representative is carrying out in Paris.