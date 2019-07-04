Cuba condemns new US sanctions

The Cuban leadership has condemned the new US sanctions against the country, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez tweeted.
Earlier, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on Cubametales, a Cuban export company, due to the situation in Venezuela. According to Washington, the Cuban state-owned export-import oil company came under sanctions for continuing to import oil from Venezuela.
The United States have no right to impose unilateral measures against Cuban companies or any country that trades with Venezuela, he said in a tweet adding that this is a violation of international law, the rules that regulate trade, and the attack on the relations of sovereign states.