12 injured as garbage track overturns in US

Twelve people have been injured as a garbage track has overturned in New Jersey, US.
According to one eyewitness, the truck driver lost control, crashed into three cars and then fell on the road before entering the tunnel. Another eyewitness to the events noted that the garbage truck was driving with a clear excess of speed.
“There were two people inside of the Union City Department of Public Works truck when it crashed through a guardrail and landed onto the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City, New Jersey, the main conduit out of the Lincoln Tunnel, authorities said,” the source noted.
The police have launched an investigation to find out the exact causes of the accident.