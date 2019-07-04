US court declines to allocate Trump $ 2.5 billion for wall

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday decided to uphold earlier decisions that prevent the Pentagon’s budget from allocating funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Politico reported.
He rejected the petition of the administration of the US President Donald Trump, who tried to challenge the decisions of the federal court of the Northern District of California, made in May and June. They said that the US administration could not send funds from the budget of the US defense department to the construction of a barrier on the border with Mexico without the consent of the US Congress. Thus, a federal court upheld the claims of several human rights organizations and the US states’ authorities, where the democrats are the governors.
The verdict of the appeals court also stresses that decisions regarding the allocation of these funds should be taken by lawmakers in the US Congress. The US leader sought to allocate about $ 2.5 billion from the Pentagon to build the wall.