Yerevan hosts conference ‘Constitution of Armenia: Red and Green Lines’

In the methodology of interpretation of the Constitution, one should understand that this is a conceptual document and literal interpretation is unacceptable, said on Thursday head of the department of constitutional law of YSU, associate professor Vardan Ayvazyan at the conference 'Constitution of Armenia: Red and Green Lines.'
The expert briefly presented the questions regarding when and under what conditions the Constitution can be interpreted. In Armenia, the right to interpret the Constitution is reserved for the Constitutional Court.
Referring to the latest events around the Constitutional Court in Armenia, Ayvazyan noted that in order for the Constitution not to give rise to disagreements, it must have a clear guarantee. The presidential form of government clearly states that the president is the guarantor of the Constitution. In the transition to a parliamentary system, the president is assigned the functions not of a guarantor, but of control over implementation, which is not quite clearly indicates functions.
As the expert noted, in the methodology of interpretation of the Constitution it is necessary to understand that this is a conceptual document and literal interpretation is unacceptable. Only in terms of content, based on their value system enshrined in it. This is the only way to preserve the effectiveness of the Constitution, said Ayvazyan.