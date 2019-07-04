Armenia, Poland lawmakers take part in joint session in Warsaw

YEREVAN. – A delegation of Armenian lawmakers headed by the Chair of National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Ruben Rubinyan is in Warsaw to take part in the works of the joint session with the Committee on Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee of the Senate of the Republic of Poland.
The deputies from “My Step” faction Sos Avetisyan and Anush Begloyan, Prosperous Armenia group’s Arman Abovyan and Arman Babajanyan from the Bright Armenia were in the parliamentary dlegation.
During the joint session the Armenian and Polish MPs made reports on Armenia-EU relations, regional security and the cooperation and stability in the South Caucasus, as well as the Armenian-Polish bilateral relations.
In his welcoming remarks, Mr. Rubinyan touched upon the Armenian-Polish bilateral relations, highlighting the role of the parliamentary diplomacy. In this context, the parties expressed conviction that the cooperation between the two respective Committees, familiarization with the experience within the framework of legislative activities, holding joint discussions in the spheres of mutual interest will further promote bilateral ties between the Parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Poland. It was noted that the organisation of joint hearings, mutual visits, active cooperation on international platforms will serve the purpose as well for the implementation of the abovementioned goals.
With regards to Armenia-EU cooperation agenda, the Committee Chair expressed his satisfaction over the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement by Poland and expressed hope that the national parliaments of the EU other countries also would possibly quickly ratify the Agreement.
Regarding the Karabakh conflict, Ruben Rubinyan underlined the imperative of exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict in line with the principles of the international law.
The parties signed a Joint Statement, designing to hold the next joint session in Yerevan in 2020.