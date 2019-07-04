Government approves Charter of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff

The Armenian government at its meeting on Thursday approved the Statutes of the Armenian Armed Forces General Staff.
The Armed Forces General Staff is managed by the Minister of Defense, and the head of the Armed Forces General Staff manages the activities of the Armed Forces General Staff and is responsible for the implementation of the tasks and functions assigned to the structure.
The goal of the Armed Forces General Staff is to ensure the Government’s policy to ensure the military component of the defense, security, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of Armenia with the Armed Forces.
The tasks of the Armed Forces General Staff include: ensuring the execution of the tasks of the Armed Forces, established by law; ensuring the planning of means and methods of conducting a possible war and military actions, forecasting, evaluating and preventing military threats; ensuring the combat readiness of the Armed Forces and others.
The policy pursued is aimed at ensuring the normal operation of the Armed Forces General Staff, which is a subordinate body of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.