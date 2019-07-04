Turkish president: US scrapping F-35 jet deal with Turkey would be robbery

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it would be "robbery" for the US to deny Turkey the F-35 fighter jets it has bought, Al Jazeera reported.
"If you have a customer and that customer is making payments like clockwork, how can you not give that customer their goods? The name of that would be robbery," he said.
Relations between Ankara and Washington in recent months have been exacerbated by Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.
Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara it may refuse to sell the F-35 to Turkey if it injuries Russian S-400s.