News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.18
Show news feed
Turkish president: US scrapping F-35 jet deal with Turkey would be robbery
Turkish president: US scrapping F-35 jet deal with Turkey would be robbery
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it would be "robbery" for the US to deny Turkey the F-35 fighter jets it has bought, Al Jazeera reported.

"If you have a customer and that customer is making payments like clockwork, how can you not give that customer their goods? The name of that would be robbery," he said.

Relations between Ankara and Washington in recent months have been exacerbated by Turkey’s acquisition of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

Earlier, Washington has already warned Ankara it may refuse to sell the F-35 to Turkey if it injuries Russian S-400s.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos